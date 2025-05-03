Australia's PM Anthony Albanese wins historic 2nd term
What's the story
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has created history by winning a second consecutive three-year term in the general election.
The win is historic as it's the first time in 21 years that an Australian prime minister has done so.
His center-left Labor Party is projected to hold 70 seats in the House of Representatives, with the possibility of forming either a majority or minority government depending on final seat allocations.
Defeat acknowledged
Opposition coalition concedes defeat
The conservative opposition coalition led by Peter Dutton has been defeated in the recent election, winning just 24 seats.
Dutton took full responsibility for the loss, saying, "We didn't do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight."
He also congratulated Albanese on his historic win for the Labor Party.
Global recognition
Indian PM congratulates Albanese
Indian PM Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate Albanese on his win.
"Congratulations Anthony Albanese on your resounding victory and re-election as Prime Minister of Australia! This emphatic mandate indicates the enduring faith of the Australian people in your leadership."
Modi added, the emphatic mandate was a reflection of the enduring faith of the Australian people in Albanese's leadership.
Analyst predictions
Labor Party's future government formation
With 150 seats in the lower chamber of parliament, Labor is set to form a majority or minority government, depending on final seat allocations.
Australian Broadcasting Corporation analyst Antony Green had predicted Labor would win 76 seats while Dutton's coalition would manage 36 seats.
Unaligned parties are likely to hold 13 seats.
Campaign focus
Energy policy and inflation dominate campaign
Energy policy and inflation dominated the recent election campaign. Both parties acknowledged Australia's continuing cost-of-living crisis.
While Dutton's Liberal Party blamed government spending for rising inflation and proposed drastic cuts to public services,
Albanese's Labor Party criticized Dutton's nuclear energy proposals and accused his party of adopting United States-style politics.