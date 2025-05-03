Flight searched in Colombo over suspected Pahalgam-linked passengers onboard
What's the story
A comprehensive search operation was carried out of a flight at Colombo Airport today, after receiving a tip-off from India.
The alert said that six suspects involved in the recent Pahalgam terror attack had entered Sri Lanka on a flight from Chennai.
SriLankan Airlines confirmed that UL122 underwent an extensive security check after it arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport at 11:59am.
Collaborative effort
Joint operation conducted by multiple agencies
The raid was conducted by a task force comprising local agencies, including the Sri Lanka Police, Sri Lanka Air Force, and airport security units.
However, no suspects could be identified in the search.
The airline said it had been notified by the Chennai Area Control Centre of possible threats to flight UL122.
When it reached Colombo, the plane was thoroughly examined before it was released for further service.
Attack details
Pahalgam terror attack: A brief overview
The terror attack being discussed happened on April 22, when Pakistani-backed terrorists attacked the beautiful Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
The attack killed at least 26 civilians, including a Nepalese tourist and a pony ride operator.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's top anti-terror agency, has now been asked to probe the incident.
Diplomatic fallout
India's swift actions following the Pahalgam attack
Following the Pahalgam attack, India rushed to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a pact allowing Delhi to halt or divert water from the Indus river system toward Pakistan.
This effectively severed a major source of water supply for Pakistan.
India has also banned imports and incoming parcels from Pakistan, barred Pakistani ships from Indian ports, and canceled visas for Pakistani nationals in India.
Diplomatic response
Pakistan's response to India's actions
In response to India's actions, Pakistan threatened to end all bilateral pacts with India, including the Simla agreement.
Both countries also shut the Wagah-Attari crossing and downgraded diplomatic ties.
On Saturday, May 3, Pakistan also successfully conducted a test of its Abdali surface-to-surface ballistic missile that has a 450km range.
The Abdali is a land-based tactical ballistic missile that is currently operational with Pakistan's strategic forces.