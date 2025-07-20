The surge comes after trade agreements were reached

China's rare-earth magnet exports to US surge 660% in June

China's export of rare earth magnets to the US has witnessed a major spike in June, rising by 353 metric tons (over 660%) from May. The surge comes after trade agreements were reached to address disputes related to the shipment of these critical minerals. Rare earth magnets are essential components for electric vehicles (EVs) and wind turbines, making this development significant. As part of these talks, NVIDIA also announced its plan to resume sales of H20 AI chips to China.