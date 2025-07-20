Market cap of India's top 6 companies down by ₹94,430cr

The combined market capitalization of six out of the top 10 most valuable companies in India fell by ₹94,433.12 crore last week. The decline was led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries , reflecting a bearish trend in equities. The BSE benchmark Sensex also witnessed a fall of 742.74 points or 0.90% during the same period.

Market impact TCS, Reliance, and HDFC Bank take biggest hits TCS's market capitalization took the biggest hit among top 10 firms, falling by ₹27,334.65 crore to ₹11,54,115.65 crore. Reliance Industries also witnessed a major decline in its valuation by ₹24,358.45 crore to ₹19,98,543.22 crore during this period. HDFC Bank's market cap fell sharply by ₹20,051.59 crore to ₹15,00,917.42 crore last week amid the overall bearish trend in equities trading on Dalal Street.

Valuation drop Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever among top losers Apart from TCS, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank, other top firms such as Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever also witnessed a fall in their market valuations. Bharti Airtel's mcap fell by ₹11,888.89 crore to ₹10,83,998.73 crore, while Infosys's valuation dropped by ₹3,468.82 crore to ₹6,59,096.12 crore during the same period last week. Hindustan Unilever's market capitalization also fell by ₹7,330.72 crore to ₹5,84,789.77 crore.