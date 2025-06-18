Rights group NAACP breaks tradition, excludes Trump from national convention
What's the story
The human rights group, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), has decided to exclude United States President Donald Trump from its upcoming national convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.
This is a major departure from the organization's 116-year-old tradition of inviting sitting US presidents to the event.
NAACP President Derrick Johnson explained that Trump's actions are contrary to their mission of civil rights.
Statement
'Trump continually undermines every pillar of our democracy'
"Donald Trump is attacking our democracy and our civil rights ... The president has signed unconstitutional executive orders to oppress voters and undo federal civil rights protections," Johnson said.
"He continually undermines every pillar of our democracy to make himself more powerful and to personally benefit from the US government."
Legal battles
NAACP's legal action against Trump's administration
The NAACP advocates for the rights of African Americans and other minority groups.
It has also taken legal action against Trump's administration.
One lawsuit was filed in April to stop the Department of Education from cutting funds to schools with diversity programs.
The organization argued that this move would block fair chances for Black students.
Historically, the NAACP has welcomed presidents from both parties, even when they disagreed with their policies.
Historical precedent
Reagan's historic address to the NAACP convention
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan spoke at the NAACP convention despite past criticisms for his "welfare queen" remarks, which many saw as racial language for Black women.
At the time, he condemned white hate groups and promised to protect people's rights.
George W Bush also spoke at the convention in Washington, DC, in 2006 amid criticism of his administration's handling of Hurricane Katrina.
In his speech, Bush pledged to work with the Black community to recover from the hurricane.
Official reaction
White House's response to NAACP's decision
The White House has responded to the NAACP's decision to exclude Trump from the event.
"The NAACP isn't advancing anything but hate and division, while the President is focused on uniting our country, improving our economy, securing our borders, and establishing peace across the globe," spokesperson Harrison Fields said in a statement to NPR.
Trump turned down earlier invites during his first term.