What's the story

The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki on the tourist island of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, has led to the cancellation of several flights to and from Bali.

The 1,584-meter volcano erupted on Tuesday, sending an ash plume 11km into the sky.

The country's volcanology agency raised the alert level to its highest due to this event.