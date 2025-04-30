Modi won't attend Victory Day parade in Moscow, Kremlin confirms
What's the story
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't be attending Russia's Victory Day celebrations on 9 May, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Reuters.
The reasons for the decision haven't been revealed by the Kremlin, and India has also yet to comment on the matter.
However, several media reports have indicated that India's decision comes in view of heightened security concerns following a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April.
Attendance
Global leaders expected at Moscow's Victory Day celebrations
Many world leaders are expected at the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Earlier this month, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed PM Modi had received an official invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Victory Day parade.
Then, "in due course," details of India's participation would be shared, it said.
Terrorist attack
Pahalgam attack and its aftermath
Relations between the nuclear-armed India and Pakistan have plummeted after Pakistan-based terrorists opened fire on a crowd on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.
PM Modi, who was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia then, cut short his trip and returned to India immediately after hearing about the attack.
The Resistance Front, a proxy outfit of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), first took responsibility for the Pahalgam attack but later withdrew their claim.
Responsibility
The Resistance Front initially claimed responsibility for the attack
Following the incident, India took several strong diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, sealing the Attari-Wagah border, and ordering Pakistani nationals to leave within a deadline.
On Tuesday, during a meeting at his New Delhi residence, PM Modi gave the military "complete operational freedom" to respond to the Pahalgam attack.
Pakistan
India may attack within 24 to 36 hours: Pakistani minister
The Pakistani government has denied any involvement in the attack and called for a neutral investigation.
Since the attack, fire also has been exchanged along the Line of Control (LoC) for the sixth consecutive night, with Pakistani information minister Attaullah Tarar stating that "any act of aggression will be met with...decisive response."
The minister added that "Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within...24 to 36 hours using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext."