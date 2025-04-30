What's the story

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't be attending Russia's Victory Day celebrations on 9 May, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Reuters.

The reasons for the decision haven't been revealed by the Kremlin, and India has also yet to comment on the matter.

However, several media reports have indicated that India's decision comes in view of heightened security concerns following a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April.