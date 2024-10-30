Summarize Simplifying... In short Fitness app Strava, popular among runners and cyclists, has inadvertently exposed the private movements of world leaders and their security personnel, including US Secret Service agents.

Investigations revealed that tracking the Strava profiles of bodyguards could disclose the whereabouts of figures like Presidents Macron, Putin, and Trump.

What's the story A recent investigation by French newspaper Le Monde has revealed that the confidential movements of global leaders like US President Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and others can be tracked online. The tracking is possible due to a fitness app used by their bodyguards. The US Secret Service has responded to these findings, stating that they don't believe their protective measures have been compromised in any way.

App usage

App used by US Secret Service agents

The investigation found that some US Secret Service agents use Strava, a popular fitness app. The app is mainly used by cyclists and runners to track their activities and share their workouts with a community. The use of this app was noted even after two recent assassination attempts on Trump. The investigation also found Strava users among the security staff for French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Privacy breach

It exposes private movements of world leaders

Le Monde was able to trace Macron's bodyguards' Strava movements to reveal that Macron had spent a weekend at the Normandy seaside resort of Honfleur in 2021. The trip was meant to be kept private and wasn't mentioned on the president's official agenda. The investigation also found that by tracking their bodyguards' Strava profiles, the whereabouts of Melania Trump and Jill Biden could also be determined.

Official response

US Secret Service responds to investigation

Responding to Le Monde's findings, the US Secret Service said its staff are not permited to use personal electronic devices while on duty during protective assignments. However, they do not restrict an employee's personal use of social media off-duty. The agency has informed affected personnel and will assess this information to see if any further training or guidance is needed. They also clarified that locations "are regularly disclosed as part of public schedule releases."

Security risk

Strava revealed location of Biden's hotel in San Francisco

Le Monde reported a US Secret Service agent's Strava profile revealed the location of a hotel, where Biden later stayed for high-stakes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2023. A few hours before Biden's arrival, the agent went jogging from hotel, using Strava which tracked his route. The newspaper identified 26 US agents, 12 members of French GSPR, and six members of Russia's Federal Protection Service (FSO) who had public accounts on Strava and were sharing their movements online.

French reaction

Macron's office responds to security concerns

Responding to the concerns raised by Le Monde, Macron's office said the consequences "are very slight and in no way affect the security of the President of the Republic." They assured local authorities are always informed of Macron's movements in advance and his locations are always fully secure. However, the chief of staff issued a reminder to agents asking them not to use this app.

Data concerns

Security risks associated with fitness apps

A computer scientist and professor of cybersecurity at Louisiana State University, Ibrahim Baggili, highlighted the security risks associated with fitness apps. His research has shown how malicious actors could use fitness app data to track potential victims — creating risks for robbery, stalking, and other crimes. He emphasized the need for better regulations on how tech companies can use consumer data.