France: 1 dead in knife attack in Paris, suspect arrested

Dec 03, 2023

Paris attack near Eiffel Tower leaves one dead and two injured

A German tourist was killed, and two other individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the French capital of Paris on Saturday after a man attacked them with a knife and a hammer. Speaking about the attack, France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that the incident occurred around the Quai de Grenelle, close to the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Suspect arrested, motive behind attack revealed

Darmanin added that one of the police officers responding to the scene used a taser to neutralize the attacker. "After his arrest, he (the attacker) said he could no longer bear to see Muslims dying in both Afghanistan and Palestine," he said. He also confirmed that the suspect's life was not at risk.

Suspect allegedly yelled 'Allahu Akbar' during attack

According to Darmanin, the suspect is a French citizen born in 1997 who had earlier been sentenced to four years imprisonment for planning "violent action" back in 2016. The suspect was allegedly known to intelligence services for having "serious psychiatric disorders, he added. Meanwhile, the police said the suspect had allegedly yelled "Allahu Akbar" (god is great) during the attacks.

Visuals of police neutralizing Paris attacker

French president reacts to Paris stabbing incident

After the incident, French President Emmanuel Macron took to X (formerly Twitter) to send his condolences to the family and loved ones of the German national who died in the attack in Paris. Moreover, Macron thanked the emergency forces for their quick response in arresting the suspect. "The national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office will now be responsible for shedding light on this matter so that justice can be done in the name of the French people," he added.

We will not give in to terrorism: French PM

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, on the other hand, said the country will not give in to terrorism, adding, "I salute the courage and professionalism of our law enforcement and our mobilized emergency services." Tensions have reportedly increased in France, which is home to sizable Jewish and Muslim populations, in the wake of Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.