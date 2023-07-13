PM Modi embarks on 2-day visit to France

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 13, 2023 | 11:06 am 3 min read

Narendra Modi departs for France

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his much-anticipated visit to France on Thursday. During his two-day visit (Thursday and Friday), Modi is set to hold key talks with French President Emmanuel Macron to take forward cooperation in various major sectors, including space, defense, investment, and trade. The PM is also scheduled to visit Abu Dhabi after his visit to France.

Why does this story matter?

This visit is special as PM Modi has been invited to the French National Day, or Bastille Day, celebrations as the Guest of Honor. He will also hold wide-ranging discussions to take forward the countries' partnership. Other reports claim the visit is mainly to strengthen the defense alliance, such as announcements for technology transfer for the Shakti engine, which powers India's advanced light helicopters.

PM Modi departs for Paris: More details

Announcing his departure, the Indian prime minister took to Twitter on Thursday morning and stated, "This visit is particularly special as I will join President Macron for the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honor." "An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion," he added.

Know about Modi's schedule in Paris

As per reports, PM Modi will reach Paris at around 4:00pm (Indian Standard Time) and will be greeted by a ceremonial welcome at Orly Airport. Later in the day, the prime minister is scheduled to meet President of the Senate Gérard Larcher at around 7:30pm at the Senate and then hold a meeting with his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne.

Details on Modi, Macron's high-profile dinner at Elysee Palace

The Indian prime minister will also address an Indian community event at approximately 11:00pm at the iconic La Seine Musicale. After addressing the Indian diaspora, the French president will host PM Modi at around 00:30am for a private dinner at his Elysee Palace residence, where both leaders will discuss key global and bilateral issues during this private dinner.

PM Modi to visit UAE after Paris

From Paris, Modi will leave for Abu Dhabi﻿ on Saturday. Speaking about his United Arab Emirates (UAE) trip, Modi said, "I look forward to meeting...HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi." He added that the two countries will hold discussions to take forward bilateral ties in areas of energy, food security, fintech, and defense.

Significance behind Modi's UAE visit

With the UAE hosting the 28th Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) later this year, Modi said he is looking forward to "strengthening global cooperation towards accelerating climate action to facilitate the energy transition." "I'm confident that my visit to UAE will usher in a new chapter in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he added.

