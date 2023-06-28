Politics

AAP extends support to Centre on Uniform Civil Code

Modi raised the UCC issue in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday lent its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered a nationwide debate after batting for the UCC in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh﻿, saying one home cannot have two sets of laws.

There should be wide consultation on UCC, says AAP

Speaking to ANI, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said his party supports the UCC in principle as Article 44 of the Indian Constitution also says that there should be UCC in the country. "Therefore, there should be a wide consultation with all religions, political parties, and organizations and a consensus should be built," he stated.

Almost every opposition party has opposed UCC

The AAP's stance on the UCC issue could be seen as a dent in the opposition's efforts to unite ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against the ruling BJP. Notably, almost all the opposition parties have opposed the UCC, accusing Modi of raising the issue for political gains and diverting the public's attention from "real issues" like Manipur violence and unemployment.

UCC is part of BJP's manifesto

The UCC seeks to implement common personal laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion, gender, and sexual orientation. It is a part of the constitution and the BJP's manifesto. Earlier this month, the Law Commission reportedly began a fresh consultation process on the UCC, seeking input from all parties. Critics argue that the UCC would lead to undue interference in religious minorities' affairs.

