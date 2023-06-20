World

Vegetarian menu, Grammy-winning violinist: US prepares for Modi's visit

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 20, 2023 | 12:36 pm 1 min read

PM Modi left for the US on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who left for the United States (US) for his three-day state visit, would reach Andrews Air Force Base in Washington on Wednesday at 1:30am. On Thursday, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi for a state dinner. Per reports, a plant-based chef will design the menu, and a Grammy-winning violinist will perform during the evening program.

Top chefs to develop vegetarian menu for Modi

CNN reported that Nina Curtis, a plant-based chef from Sacramento, California, will serve as the dinner's guest chef. She will reportedly work with White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison to develop the vegetarian menu. A White House official said Curtis has been selected because of her experience with plant-based cuisine.

Grammy Award-winning violinist to provide music

Moreover, the evening will also see Grammy Award-winning American violinist and conductor Joshua Bell providing entertainment. The evening will mark Bidens' third state dinner. They first hosted French President Emmanuel Macron in December last year and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol in April.

