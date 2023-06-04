World

Jaishankar attacks Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in US

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 04, 2023, 01:55 pm 3 min read

Jaishankar takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's remarks in US

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar took a jibe at Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks in the United States (US), saying he will "vigorously" argue his points upon his return to India. Jaishankar's response came on Saturday while interacting with the Indian community on his visit to Cape Town, South Africa, for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Why does this story matter?

The above-mentioned remarks from the EAM came in response to a recent speech by the former Congress president in Santa Clara, US, where he reportedly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and referred to him as a "specimen."

Furthermore, Gandhi also raised objections to the policies implemented by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s central government across various sectors.

I try not to do politics abroad: Jaishankar

After Jaishankar's address in Cape Town, a member of the Indian community reportedly asked him about his response to the remarks made by a certain "someone" in America. "Look, I say that I can only talk for myself. I try, when I go abroad, not to do politics abroad," he responded. "For this, I'm perfectly prepared to argue and argue very vigorously at home."

Sometimes things bigger than politics, says Jaishankar

According to the news agency PTI, EAM Jaishankar also added that democratic culture has a particular responsibility, like operating for the "national interest" and also for a "collective image." In an indirect reference to Gandhi, he stated, "There are sometimes things bigger than politics, and when you step outside the country, I think that's important to remember."

Gandhi's recent comments on Indian government, China

To recall, Gandhi is currently on a US visit where he attacked the Indian government and made controversial comments about China. "It's an accepted fact. I think 1,500 square kilometers of land the size of Delhi is occupied by them (China). It's absolutely unacceptable," he claimed. "The prime minister (Modi) seems to believe otherwise. Maybe he knows something that we don't know," added Gandhi.

Gandhi claimed his phone was being tapped by Modi government

While conversing with entrepreneurs in Washington DC, the Congress leader claimed that he even knew that his phone was being tapped. He also jokingly picked up his phone and said, "Hello! Mr. Modi." "I presume my iPhone is being tapped. You need establish rules with regard to privacy of data information as a nation and also as an individual," added Gandhi.