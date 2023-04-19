Politics

Ex-Assam Youth Congress chief gets notice for 'defaming' national head

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 19, 2023, 01:24 pm 2 min read

Dutta has resorted to using defamatory words against Srinivas, the IYC said

Hours after Angkita Dutta, former Youth Congress President of Assam, accused the party's National President Srinivas BV of "sexism" and "harassment," the latter sent a criminal defamation notice to her. In a press statement, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said, "Dutta resorted to using utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words against Srinivas," adding that her allegations were "politically motivated."

Why does this story matter?

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Dutta accused Srinivas and IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav of harassing her mentally and discriminating on the basis of gender for six months.

She referred to Srinivas as "sexist" and "chauvinistic," alleging that even after complaining to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, no inquiry was initiated against him.

Meanwhile, the IYC said the accusations were false and baseless.

Srinivas asked me whether I drink vodka: Dutta

Dutta, who is the daughter of former Assam minister Anjan Dutta, told ANI, "During the Raipur plenary session, Srinivas asked me "Ae ladki, kya peeta hai tum, vodka peeta hai kya?' I was appalled. I was...shocked that I kept quiet." She also tagged Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her tweet and asked, "Is this the safe space? Rahul Gandhi talks about women?"

Watch: Dutta levels harassment charges against Srinivas

Dutta in constant touch with Assam CM: IYC

The IYC's press release further stated that Dutta's tenure as the President of Youth Congress (PYC) was over, but even "after the declaration of the state PYC election, she was not discharging her duties competently." The statement further said that Dutta's name had come up in the Saradha Chit Fund Scam case and she was in touch with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Legal notice by Srinivas in response to Dutta's allegations