Senior TMC leader Mukul Roy says 'keen' to join BJP

Apr 19, 2023

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy expressed his desire to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid speculation about the reasons for his visit to Delhi on Tuesday. Roy said he was keen to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and rejoin the BJP. His family earlier claimed he was "untraceable," but later accused the BJP of "dirty politics" for using an "unwell person."

Why does this story matter?

Rumors about Roy re-joining the party gained steam recently following BJP National Secretary Anupam Hazra's mysterious "Comeback" Facebook post.

The TMC's founding member Roy joined the BJP in 2017. He was successful as a BJP candidate in the West Bengal Assembly election of 2021. However, he quickly rejoined the TMC without leaving the House.

I want to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda: Mukul Roy

Speaking to a Bengali news channel, Roy said, "I am a BJP legislator. I want to be with the BJP. The party has made arrangements for my stay here. I want to meet Amit Shah and speak to (party president) JP Nadda." He claimed that his illness kept him from participating in politics, but that now that he is well, he plans to return.

100% confident not to associate with TMC: Roy

Roy said he was "100 percent confident that he would never be associated with the TMC." He also advised his son Subharanghsu to join the BJP. "He too should join the BJP as it would suit him best," he said.

BJP National Secretary Anupam Hazra says 'wait and watch'

Meawnhile, Hazra, speaking to the media, said, "It's time to wait and watch. Please wait for one or two days; everything will be clear." Roy's son Subhranghsu, on the other hand, claimed it was an attempt to malign the TMC. "This is shameful that some people have stooped so low and are doing politics over my father's visit to New Delhi," he said.

BJP playing dirty politics, 'using unwell person': TMC's Sovandeb Chattopadhyay

TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay also accused the BJP of dirty politics by "using an unwell person." "I have known Mukul Roy for the last several decades. He is so ill that he doesn't recognize people and cannot complete a sentence properly," he claimed. However, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stated that the saffron camp is not interested in "inducting Roy back into the party."

Roy arrived in Delhi for 'special work': Reports

On Tuesday night, several news channels reported that Roy arrived at the Delhi airport with an escort. "No no...I have come for special work. Can't I come to Delhi, I'm the MLA...MP here," he said when a reporter asked if he was there for treatment. He also denied any "special political reason" for his visit amid speculation he would switch to the BJP again.

TMC leader's family filed complaint, claimed he was 'untraceable'

Roy's son Subhranshu, also a TMC leader, on Tuesday claimed that his father was "untraceable." The former railway minister reportedly took a flight to Delhi after a disagreement with his son. "His mental state is not fine. Some parties are playing dirty politics with him," Subhranshu had told NDTV. He also claimed to have filed a missing complaint with the airport police.