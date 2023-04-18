Politics

Maharashtra: NCP's Ajit Pawar rubbishes reports of him joining BJP

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 18, 2023, 06:03 pm 3 min read

NCP leader Ajit Pawar Ajit rubbishes reports of him joining the BJP with other MLAs

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday rejected reports of him planning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with 40 MLAs as just rumors. Concerns about Pawar joining the BJP, as he did in 2019, arose days after he canceled all of his party meetings and left the official convoy.

Why does this story matter?

Nearly two weeks ago, Pawar criticized Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) supremo and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for ignoring alerts from the NCP about a possible Sena rebellion last year.

Notably, in 2019, Pawar quietly left the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and joined hands with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form a government that lasted for only 72 hours.

Watch: What Ajit Pawar told media in hurriedly made comments

What did reports claim about Pawar's move

Per multiple reports, nearly 40 of the 53 NCP MLAs have signed consent signatures supporting Pawar's bid to join the BJP for the CM seat. Reportedly, Ajit plans to fill Shinde's shoes if the Supreme Court dismisses Sena legislators who revolted against ex-CM Thackeray. This would create a power vacuum, which Pawar hopes to fill with the help of the BJP and become CM.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, NCP MLA Manikrao Kokate fueled speculations

The BJP-NCP alliance rumors were fueled further on Monday when Union Minister Anurag Thakur responded to the speculations, saying that "in politics, discussions continue and some news should be enjoyed." NCP MLA Manikrao Kokate also stated that if Pawar joins the BJP, the majority of NCP MLAs will support him and switch sides.

Uncertainty grows as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar downplayed reports

In the midst of rising speculation about a switch in plans, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar downplayed it, unlike when Ajit resigned in 2019. He had summoned all NCP legislators to ensure the party's survival back then. However, he has made no countermove this time. "We are surprised Sharad Pawar has not made his phone calls yet," sources told the New Indian Express.

Shiv Sena (UBT) tried to pursue Ajit against switching bid

An earlier report also claimed that during the NCP mega rally in Nagpur on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress leaders met with Ajit about his alleged meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. However, Ajit denied such reports and added that he will remain in NCP. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed the BJP was trying to break the NCP.

ED chargesheet drops NCP's Pawar, wife in MSC Bank scam

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank in a multi-crore money laundering case, naming a company linked to Pawar, who also served as Maharashtra deputy chief minister. However, in a relief for Ajit, the probe agency did not name him and his wife, Sunetra, among the accused, per ANI.