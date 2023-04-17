Politics

Azam Khan admitted to Delhi hospital after sudden health deterioration

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 17, 2023, 12:53 pm 2 min read

SP leader Azam Khan admitted to Delhi hospital

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after his health reportedly deteriorated. As per reports, the SP leader's family members admitted him to the hospital at 3pm on Sunday, and his status is currently stable. It is also learned that Khan's treatment is ongoing under the supervision of specialists.

Details on Khan's recent hospital visits

The 72-year-old was earlier admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a private hospital in Lucknow after being diagnosed with pneumonia in August last year. The senior SP leader had complained about shortness of breath and was thus evaluated by doctors. Khan was also admitted to the same hospital in the national capital for a routine examination in May 2022.

Khan's conviction in hate speech case

Khan, one of the Samajwadi Party's founding members, served as an MP from Rampur and an MLA from the Rampur Assembly constituency ten times. However, his Assembly membership ended after a local court convicted him in a hate speech case. The senior SP leader also has numerous criminal cases registered against him and was released from prison after getting bail in May 2022.

Know about Khan's wife's 'black magic' police complaint

Amid Khan's run-in with the law, his wife filed a police report against an unidentified individual earlier this month, alleging that the man threw a bundle of random items inside the main gate of her residence. She voiced concerns that it may be associated with "black magic." The police later arrested a mentally challenged man and suspended four officers for dereliction of duty.

Here's what police said on 'black magic' complaint

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Shukla stated, "A mentally challenged person was responsible for throwing a bundle inside the house of Azam Khan. He has been arrested and efforts are being made to send him to a mental institution." "Four police personnel deployed in the security at the house of Azam Khan were suspended for dereliction of duty," the SP added.