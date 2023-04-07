Politics

After quitting Congress, Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Reddy joins BJP

After quitting Congress, Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Reddy joins BJP

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 07, 2023, 01:06 pm 1 min read

After quitting Congress last month, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP on Friday

After quitting Congress last month, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy (62) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. Reddy hails from the Rayalaseema region and reportedly enjoys considerable influence there. The decision is expected to strengthen BJP's foothold in the region and the party could also project him as the CM candidate for the state Assembly elections next year.

Why does this story matter?

Reddy's switch comes at a time when the BJP is trying to emerge as the third alternative in the state, amid a tussle between the ruling YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Notably, Reddy was the last CM of the undivided Andhra Pradesh. He resigned from the Congress in 2014 and formed his own party, only to return in 2018.