Tripura: BJP MLA caught on camera watching porn in Assembly

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 30, 2023, 06:13 pm 1 min read

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media (Photo credit: Twitter/@SurajTipra)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Tripura Jadab Lal Debnath was caught on camera watching an alleged pornographic video on his phone during the recently-concluded session of the Legislative Assembly. The video of the incident, which shows Nath scrolling through some video clips and intently watching an obscene clip, has gone viral on social media. Notably, Nath represents the Bagbassa constituency for the BJP.

Warning: Viral video of Nath watching porn

BJP issues notice against the MLA

Following the incident, the BJP issued a notice against the MLA and demanded clarification, per NDTV. However, Nath is yet to make any comments on the matter. This is not the first time a BJP legislator has been caught watching porn publicly. In 2012, two BJP ministers in Karnataka quit after they were caught watching obscene clips inside the state Assembly.