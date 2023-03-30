India

Noida: Fire breaks out at Adani Group's upcoming data center

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 30, 2023, 05:32 pm 1 min read

The incident took place during welding work at the site (Representational image)

A minor fire broke out at an under-construction building of the Adani Group in Noida Sector 62 at 11.20 pm on Tuesday, reported PTI. The incident took place during welding work at the site, which is an upcoming data center. Pradeep Kumar Choubey, the Chief Fire Officer, said that the blaze was extinguished soon and no injuries were reported.

Data center likely to open by the end of 2023

The under-construction data center in Noida is expected to have a capacity of 100 MW of Information Technology (IT) load and will be open by the end of 2023. Notably, in 2021, Adani Enterprises, the flagship arm of Adani Group, and EdgeConneX, a global data center operator, agreed to establish a 50:50 joint venture— AdaniConneX. It will develop and operate data centers across India.