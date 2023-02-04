Business

Market well-regulated, regulators doing their job: Sitharaman on Adani-Hindenburg allegations

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 04, 2023, 02:56 pm 1 min read

Finance Minister Nirmala SitharamanIndian said that Indian market is well regulated as regulators are doing their job

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that market regulators like the Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will handle the matter concerning the Adani Group, which is facing allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. She said that the regulators are independent of the government which is why the Indian market is currently well-regulated.

Why does this story matter?

US-based Hindenburg Research has accused Adani Group of unprecedented stock manipulation and accounting fraud, which is endangering people's investments.

Following the Hindenburg report, the conglomerate's shares have fallen by over $100 billion.

The share prices of government-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI), the corpora of public savings that have a stake in Adani's conglomerate, have also plunged significantly.