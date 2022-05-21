Business

Petrol price cut by Rs. 9.5/liter, diesel by Rs. 7/liter

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 21, 2022, 07:43 pm 2 min read

The Centre slashed the central excise duty on fuel, bringing down the prices of petrol and diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are set to come down in India as the Centre slashed the central excise duty on fuel on Saturday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted the government is reducing the central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8/liter and Rs. 6/liter, respectively. This will reduce the petrol and diesel prices by Rs. 9.5/liter and Rs. 7/liter, respectively, she noted.

Details Move to bring down prices of key commodities

The move is also expected to bring down the skyrocketing prices of key commodities amid the rising inflation. Notably, prices have risen globally following the Russia-Ukraine war and supply chain disruptions. India's wholesale and consumer prices climbed at a record-high rate in April this year. This pushed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise interest rates during an unexpected policy meeting this month.

Gas subsidy Subsidy on gas cylinders also announced

The government would also provide a subsidy of Rs. 200 per cylinder to the Ujjwala Yojana recipients for 12 cylinders in a year, as per the Finance Minister. It will assist alleviate some of the hardship caused by increased cooking gas prices, she added. According to her, the gas cylinder subsidy will result in a "revenue impact of roughly Rs 6,100 crore.".

Prices What will be the petrol prices now?

Petrol is currently retailing for more than Rs 100 in most parts of the country. Owing to value-added tax (VAT), the rates differ per state. Now, the Petrol in Delhi will cost Rs 95.91/L starting on Sunday, down from Rs 105.41 now. Similarly, diesel will cost Rs 89.67/L, down from Rs 96.67 currently.