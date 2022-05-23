Business

Petrol, diesel prices drop sharply after Centre cuts excise duty

Written by Abhishek Hari May 23, 2022, 11:30 am 3 min read

The price of petrol in Delhi has been reduced to Rs 96.72 per litre, while the per-litre diesel price now stands at Rs 89.62.

Fuel prices saw considerable change after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Saturday announcement of an excise cut of Rs. 8/liter on petrol and Rs. 6/liter on diesel. Petrol has been lowered to Rs. 96.72/liter in Delhi, while diesel has been lowered to Rs. 89.62/liter. Maharashtra also reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel on Sunday by Rs. 2.08/liter and Rs. 14.4/liter, respectively.

Context Why does this story matter?

The move came after opposition parties and economists criticized the government's inflation management.

Wholesale price inflation reached a record high of 15.08% in April, while retail inflation reached a near-eight-year high of 7.79% due to rising prices across several commodities.

Notably, prices have risen globally following the Russia-Ukraine war and supply chain disruptions, pushing even the Reserve Bank of India to raise interest rates.

Citywise rates How much does fuel cost in major cities?

After Saturday's price revision, the petrol rate in Mumbai stood at Rs. 111.35/liter, and diesel price at Rs. 97.28/liter. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs. 106.03/liter and Rs. 92.76/liter, respectively. In Chennai, petrol and diesel currently retail at Rs. 102.63/liter and Rs. 94.24/liter, respectively.

Report Centre may borrow 1 trillion rupees after excise cut: Report

According to a report, India will most likely borrow the whole one trillion rupees in revenue that the government will forego as a result of the excise cut on fuel prices. The loss to the exchequer will have to be covered by additional market borrowings amid mounting debt, likely frightening India's bond market, where returns on benchmark 10-year notes have risen in recent months.

Statement Statement of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, "We are reducing the central excise duty on petrol by Rs. 8/liter and on diesel by Rs. 6/liter. This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs. 9.5/liter and of diesel by Rs. 7/liter." "It will have a revenue implication of around Rs. 1 lakh crore per year for the government," she added.

Finance Minister Central government cutting excise duty through its own money: FM

Furthermore, in response to the opposition's charge that the central government is cutting excise duty, which is shared by states, and duping people with a "jugglery of figures," Sitharaman said on Sunday that the excise duty deducted on petrol and diesel isn't shareable with states. According to her, the reduction was entirely funded through the Centre's Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC).

LPG Subsidy on gas cylinders also announced

The government would also provide a subsidy of Rs. 200 per LPG cylinder to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year, said the finance minister. The move will help alleviate some of the hardship caused by the increased cooking gas prices, Nirmala Sitharaman added. According to her, the gas cylinder subsidy will result in a "revenue impact of roughly Rs. 6,100 crore."

Twitter Post Tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the announcement

It is always people first for us!



Today’s decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further ‘Ease of Living.’ https://t.co/n0y5kiiJOh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022