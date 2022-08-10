Politics

Noida: Shrikant Tyagi received 'vidhayak' sticker from ex-BJP MLA SP Maurya?

Swami Prasad Maurya has denied giving the "vidhayak" sticker to Noida "politician" Shrikant Tyagi.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Swami Prasad Maurya, has denied giving the "vidhayak" sticker to Noida "politician" Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested on Tuesday for assaulting a woman. According to the police, Tyagi flaunted the car sticker—which wrongfully recognized him as an MLA—given to him by Maurya. Maurya, however, said he hasn't met Tyagi in four years.

Context Why does this story matter?

Notably, SP leader Maurya is currently a member of UP's Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, Tyagi reportedly claims to be a national executive member of the BJP Kisan Morcha and the national coordinator of its Yuva Samiti, despite the ruling party's denials.

The opposition has even launched an attack on the BJP, sharing alleged photos of Tyagi with BJP leaders, including national president JP Nadda.

Quote 'BJP is blaming its mistake on me': Maurya

Maurya has reportedly denied providing the car sticker to Tyagi, calling it a "lie" and a "gimmick" by the ruling BJP. "BJP is blaming its mistake on me," he reportedly stated. In response to Maurya's statement, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi demanded the opposition Samajwadi Party to clarify how the MLA car pass issued in Maurya's name ended up on the accused Tyagi's car.

Context Noida authorities demolish Tyagi's illegal structures

Meanwhile, Noida authorities reached the Grand Omaxe Society in Sector 93-B on Monday morning with bulldozers and demolished the encroachment structures built by Tyagi. The administration destroyed two large glass roofs, a wooden porch-like structure, extended walls, and even the interior of Tyagi's home. "Authorities should have taken this action long ago, but we still welcome it," residents of the Grand Omaxe said.

Details What is the incident all about?

In a verbal spat between Tyagi and a female resident of Grand Omaxe last week, the former hurled expletives at the woman. She asked him to stop planting saplings as it violated society's rules, after which he assaulted her and spoke ill of her husband. The BJP has distanced itself from Tyagi, while local leaders on Monday thanked CM Yogi Adityanath for the demolition.

UP Police Tyagi was arrested on Tuesday, cars impounded: Police Commissioner

Five of Tyagi's cars—two Toyota Fortuners, two Tata Safaris, and a Honda Civic—have been impounded, said Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh. Tyagi also paid Rs. 1.10 lakh for special series numbers with at least two zeroes and Lucknow registration for his vehicles, according to Singh. As per Singh, Tyagi, who was arrested on Tuesday morning in Meerut, was an associate of Maurya.

Claim 'Sticker was provided by his associate SP Maurya': Singh

"He [Tyagi] also had a sticker on one of his vehicles which is given to honorable MLAs... This sticker was provided to him by his associate SP Maurya," Singh stated. The sticker reportedly read: "Member of Legislative Assembly, Uttar Pradesh." Notably, Maurya, a minister in UP's previous BJP government, left the saffron party just before the 2022 Assembly elections and joined the SP.