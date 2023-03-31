India

'Don't know what happened': BJP MLA on porn video controversy

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 31, 2023, 12:25 pm 2 min read

Jadab Lal Debnath was caught watching an alleged porn video publicly (Photo credit: Twitter/@SurajTipra)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Tripura, Jadab Lal Debnath, who was caught watching an alleged pornographic video in the state Assembly, has claimed that the obscene clip appeared on his phone after receiving a call. On Thursday, a video of the legislator went viral on social media, showing him scrolling through obscene videos and intently watching a clip during an Assembly session.

I was not watching porn: Debnath

Speaking to ANI hours after the controversy, Debnath said, "I don't know how this happened. I was not watching porn videos. I suddenly received a call and the video started playing when I opened it to check." He added that BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya told him to "wait" as the party issued a notice against him demanding clarification on the matter.

Speaker should take stern action: Opposition

Following Debnath's viral video, several opposition leaders demanded action against him. Congress State President Birajit Sinha said, "The use of mobile phones is completely prohibited in the assembly, how could he watch pornography?" Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma added, "The speaker should take stern action against such an act." Meanwhile, Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen said he didn't receive any complaint regarding the issue.

This is not the first porn controversy for BJP

Debnath was elected to the Tripura Legislative Assembly in the recently concluded elections from the Bagbassa seat. He is also the Secretary of the Tripura state unit of the BJP. Notably, this is not the first time a BJP legislator has been caught watching obscene videos publicly. In 2012, two Karnataka BJP ministers resigned after they were caught watching porn inside the state Assembly.