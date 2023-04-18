India

TMC leader Mukul Roy missing, 'untraceable,' claims son

TMC leader Mukul Roy missing, 'untraceable,' claims son

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 18, 2023, 11:57 am 2 min read

TMC leader Mukul Roy has been missing since Monday

The family of senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy reportedly claimed that he has been missing since late Monday evening. His son Subhranshu Roy told PTI that his father has been untraceable since last evening. The TMC leader was scheduled to fly to Delhi on Monday and reach at 9:55pm but he could not be traced upon arrival, Subhranshu claimed.

What does his family say?

While giving details, Subhranshu, also a TMC leader, said on Tuesday, "Till now I cannot contact my father. He is untraceable." Meanwhile, Mukul's close aides also confirmed that he was scheduled to fly to Delhi on Monday evening but is not traceable. The former railway minister reportedly went missing after a disagreement with his son on Sunday.

Family files complaint with airport police

According to India Today, Subhranshu claimed that the family has filed a complaint with the airport police. However, no formal complaint has been received thus far, per police sources. Notably, Roy is under the scanner in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

Who is Mukul Roy?

Mukul, a former railway minister, is a top TMC leader and a former party number two. Following disagreements with the TMC leadership, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 and was subsequently appointed as the BJP's national vice president. In 2021, he won on a BJP ticket in the Assembly elections. However, he switched to the TMC after the results were announced.