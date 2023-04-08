Politics

BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya sparks outrage with 'girls like Shurpanakha' remarks

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 08, 2023

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has allegedly compared girls who wear "dirty clothes" to Shurpanakha, who is depicted as a demoness in the ancient Indian epic Ramayana. Vijayvargiya, who is a BJP general secretary, sparked outrage with his comments made at a religious event organized on Thursday to mark the birth anniversaries of Lord Hanuman and Mahavir in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Why does this story matter?

The BJP leader's remarks come amid a debate over a viral video of a woman wearing a bralette and a miniskirt in the Delhi Metro.

Notably, Shurpanakha—sister of demon king Ravana—is an ugly and lusty creature who seeks to seduce Lord Ram and his brother Lakshman, per Ramayana. When they reject her advances, she attacks them, and Lakshman chops off her nose and ears.

No trace of goddesses in girls wearing dirty clothes: Vijayvargiya

At the event, Vijayvargiya reportedly said, "When I go out at night and see young people intoxicated, I feel like giving them five-seven [slaps] to sober them up." "And the girls wear such dirty clothes...we think of women as goddesses...there's no trace of that in them. They look like Shurpanakha," he said. "God has given you a good body, wear nice clothes," Vijayvargiya added.

BJP leader's remarks drew sharp criticism

Meanwhile, Vijayvargiya's comments invited sharp reactions from the opposition, especially the Congress. "BJP leaders humiliate women again and again. It shows their thinking and their attitude," said Congress spokesperson Sangeeta Sharma. She termed his comparison of girls "objectionable" and sought an apology from the BJP. Some social media users also slammed Vijayvargiya for being "misogynistic" and indulging in "moral policing."

Vijayvargiya is not new to controversy

Interestingly, the BJP leader is no stranger to controversies. Last month, Vijayvargiya reportedly asserted that after independence and partition, whatever remained of India was a "Hindu Rashtra," which openly defies the country's founding principle of secularism.