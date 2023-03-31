Delhi

Delhi liquorgate: Manish Sisodia's bail plea dismissed

Delhi liquorgate: Manish Sisodia's bail plea dismissed

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 31, 2023, 04:54 pm 1 min read

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia in the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. Last week, special judge MK Nagpal reserved the order on the bail plea in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case. Sisodia is currently under the CBI and Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody.

Why does this story matter?

Sisodia resigned from the post of Deputy CM after the CBI arrested him on February 26.

The probe agencies allege that Sisodia formulated a rigged liquor policy, under which the AAP government waived the licensing fees for a purported Southern liquor cartel in exchange for Rs. 100 crore.

The AAP and other opposition parties have dubbed it a political vendetta by the ruling BJP.

Destroying evidence Sisodia's constant practice: CBI

Representing the CBI, Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh opposed Sisodia's bail plea, saying it would disarray the investigation and that destroying evidence has been a "constant practice" of Sisodia. To this, Sisodia's counsel Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan argued, "The requirement of custodial interrogation no longer..survives."