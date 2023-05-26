India

Ordinance row: Won't attend NITI Aayog meeting, Kejriwal tells Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saying that he won't attend the NITI Aayog meeting accusing his government of reducing cooperative federalism to a "joke". The letter came as the BJP-led Centre's ordinance to control Delhi's bureaucracy has left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government rattled. He accused PM Modi of not abiding by the Supreme Court.

What's the point, asks Kejriwal

Why does this story matter?

The Opposition, including AAP, has accused the Centre of bulldozing India's federal structure by hijacking the powers bestowed to the state governments in violation of the constitutional division of powers.

Earlier, the Supreme Court restated the AAP-led Delhi government's control over the administrative services of the national capital. To allegedly bypass the SC verdict, the Centre's ordinance seeks to put bureaucrats above the CM.