Never listened to PM Modi's 'monkey baat': TMC's Mahua Moitra

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 12, 2023, 12:50 pm 2 min read

I haven't listened to monkey baat either, Moitra said

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program, saying she hasn't listened to "monkey baat" once. Moitra's comments came after Chandigarh's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) barred 36 nursing students from leaving the hostel for a week for skipping the episode of Mann Ki Baat on April 30.

Am I going to be punished as well? asks Moitra

Sharing a news clipping of the incident on Twitter, Moitra wrote, "I haven't listened to monkey baat either. Not once. Not ever. Am I going to be punished as well?" "Will l be forbidden from leaving my house for a week? Seriously worried now," the TMC lawmaker added. Notably, in a written order, the PGIMER instructed students to compulsorily participate in the session.

Institute defends its decision to punish students

After facing criticism, the PGIMER defended its decision on Thursday, saying, "This instruction was given purely with an intent to enable them to attend the afore-mentioned episode as a part of their regular curricular activities." The issue should not be "given any other connotation or blown out of proportion in the larger public interest," it added.

Dehradun school reportedly fined students for not listening to program

This comes a week after a Dehradun school allegedly asked students to either submit Rs. 100 fine or a medical certificate if they had failed to attend the school to listen to Mann Ki Baat's 100th episode. The management of GRD Niranjanpur Academy issued an order regarding the fine in its WhatsApp group. Following the incident, a show-cause notice was issued to the school.