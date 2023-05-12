India

Cyclone Mocha to intensify into 'very severe' storm: IMD

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 12, 2023, 12:36 pm 2 min read

Cyclone Mocha is forecast to intensify into a "very severe" storm on Friday and eventually a "very severe" cyclone on Sunday over the southeast and central areas of the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed eight teams and around 200 rescuers in West Bengal, which has been placed on high alert.

Why does this story matter?

Last week, the IMD predicted that Cyclone Mocha would hit parts of Odisha and West Bengal﻿. However, the cyclonic storm is now headed toward the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts and is not expected to hit the Indian coastline.

A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for several northeastern states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while West Bengal could experience sporadic showers.

Fisherfolk, travelers warned against venturing into sea

The IMD predicted a storm surge of 1.5-2 m in Bangladesh's Cox Bazar, which is a low-lying coastal area, on Sunday, when the weather system will turn into a "severe cyclone." Fisherfolk and seafarers have been warned not to venture into the central and northeast Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea until Sunday. Emergency operation centers are working round the clock, officials said.

Landfall expected between Bangaldesh's Cox Bazar and Myanmar's Kyaukpyu

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Andaman and Nicobar

The NDRF has kept around 100 rescuers on standby in West Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Friday to Sunday. Most areas of Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, with heavy rainfall in some isolated patches. Southern Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland could also see showers on Sunday.

Cyclone Mocha named by Yemen

Cyclone Mocha is expected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of 150-160 kmph with gusts reaching up to 175 kmph. Reportedly, the weather system was named by Yemen after the Red Sea port city of Mokha, which introduced coffee to the world roughly 500 years ago. Mokha was at the heart of Yemen's 200-year monopoly over the coffee trade.