West Bengal: 1 dead after violence erupts on Ram Navami

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 31, 2023, 10:38 am 1 min read

Five to six police personnel were also injured in the incident

One person died and several others sustained injuries after a clash broke out between two communities during a procession of Ram Navami in West Bengal's Dalkhola on Thursday, reported India Today. The youth died of a heart attack during the clash, per the police. According to Islampur Superintendent Bishop Sarkar, five to six police personnel were also injured in the incident.

Similar incident reported in Howrah district

In a similar clash earlier in the day in Howrah, stones were pelted at a Ram Navami procession and many vehicles were torched. The incident also witnessed several shops ransacked. Soon after the incident, CM Mamata Banerjee warned of action against people who were involved in "riots and conspiracy." Meanwhile, a heavy police force was deployed in the area to prevent such occurrences.