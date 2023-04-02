India

Bengal: BJP leader Raju Jha shot dead in Purba Bardhaman

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raju Jha was allegedly shot dead in Shaktigarh of West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday night, reported IANS citing officials. According to reports, the incident occurred near a famous sweetmeat shop in Shaktigarh on National Highway-19 when several unknown assailants opened fire, killing Jha and injuring several others.

What did police and eyewitnesses say?

The event reportedly occurred at around 8:00 pm on Saturday, according to eyewitnesses near the sweetmeat outlet. They claimed that a blue-colored four-wheeler came there, and its occupants fired bullets at Jha, who was on his way to Kolkata. According to the police, Jha was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead. The wounded persons were taken to a hospital for treatment.