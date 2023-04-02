India

Maharashtra: 2 groups clash in Jalgaon over vandalized statue

12 arrested after 2 groups clash in Maharashtra's Jalgaon over vandalized statue

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested after fresh clashes broke out in Maharashtra's Jalgaon between two groups over an alleged vandalization of a statue on Saturday, reported the news agency ANI. The clashes occurred in the Atarwal village of the Jalgaon district after some unidentified people allegedly vandalized a statue, Jalgaon Superintendent of Police (SP) M Rajkumar told ANI.

This development comes just a few days after more than 50 individuals were arrested in Jalgaon over a similar clash between two communities.

In the past decade or so, the communal rift has drastically widened in India with increased riots and targeted violence.

On the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday, similar clashes were also reported in numerous different parts of the country.

Jalgaon SP Rajkumar told ANI, "A clash broke out between two groups in Atarwal village of Jalgaon district after a statue was vandalized by unidentified people." The police official further stated that the situation in the area is now under control. Moreover, Rajkumar also assured that further action would be taken in the case.

Earlier on Thursday, the Jalgaon Police claimed that 56 individuals were apprehended in the district in relation to a violent clash that broke out between two communities over music being played outside a mosque during Namaz. As per Rajkumar, two FIRs were filed in the matter, and the police managed to bring the situation under control.

In connection with the Thursday incident, locals also alleged that the residences of Muslims were looted and their property was vandalized, even though a police outpost was near the mosque. However, the police disputed those claims. Two different cases of rioting and assaulting of government officials were registered, in which 63 Muslims and nine Hindus were named, the police confirmed in an official release.

Separately, a similar clash between two groups also broke out in West Bengal's Howrah on Thursday that turned into a riot during a Ram Navami procession. As per the police, more than 35 individuals have been arrested so far. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hired goons to orchestrate the riot.

On the back of the Howrah incident, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose about the situation. Shah also called WB BJP head Sukanta Majumdar to take stock of the law and order situation there. Furthermore, Majumdar wrote to Shah on Friday seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the Howrah violence incident.