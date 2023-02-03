Mumbai

NIA receives mail threatening terror attack in Mumbai, probe ordered

The Mumbai office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received a mail on Thursday threatening that an individual would carry out a terror attack in the financial capital of India. PTI reported that the mail alleged that someone linked to the Taliban would be carrying out the attack. On the back of this, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Mumbai Police were cautioned.

Why does this story matter?

The NIA has been trying to crack down on terror movements in India for a while.

In December last year, the counter-terrorist task force conducted a search operation at 28 locations in Kerala, targeting the second-rung leaders of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The raids were conducted amid PFI leaders' plan to regroup the outfit under some other name reportedly.

Contents of the threat mail received by NIA

As per the Mumbai Police, the mail address from which the threat message was sent had "CIA" in it, and the sender alleged that an individual having ties with the Taliban would carry out an attack on the financial capital. A police official also informed that the sender's Internet Protocol (IP) address had been traced back to Pakistan.

Police suspect hoax mail

A probe into the matter has been ordered; however, the police recons that this might be a hoax as the probe agency had received mails like this many times before as well. The counter-terrorist task force got a similar mail in January too. News agency PTI reported that cops had conducted an investigation and didn't find any proof of it.

Bomb hoax calls at Mumbai school

Last month, Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School received a threat call in which the unknown individual threatened to cause an explosion at the school. As per the city police, a call was received on the school's landline at around 4:30 pm. The caller allegedly claimed that a time bomb was planted at the school.

More instances of Mumbai Police receiving fake calls

Furthermore, the Mumbai Police also received a hoax call from an unidentified person telling them that bombs were planted at numerous key locations across the city. As per the police, a caller claimed that three bombs were planted at PVR Mall Juhu, Sahara Hotel Airport, and Infinity Mall Andheri. A probe is underway to catch the anonymous caller, reported Mint.