Maharashtra: DJ in front of mosque triggers communal violence

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 30, 2023, 02:15 pm 2 min read

Communal violence broke out in Paldhi village of Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Tuesday night

Communal violence broke out in Paldhi village of Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Tuesday night when a religious procession accompanied by speakers blaring music passed in front of a mosque. The religious procession was headed from Jalgaon to Vani in the Nashik district. While it was passing in front of the mosque, an argument started over loud music, which escalated to stone pelting.

Why does this story matter?

Over the last decade, India has seen a rise in communal tensions, as well as riots and targeted violence.

Hindu religious processions with administrative support reportedly play provocative, communally charged, high-decibel music while passing through Muslim-dominated to elicit a response.

Ram Navami celebrations during April last year reportedly saw communal violence in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and other states.

Police outpost located close to the mosque

Locals claimed that the houses of Muslims were looted and their property was damaged, despite a police outpost being near the mosque. However, the police rubbished such claims, saying that order was restored quickly. Two cases of rioting and assaulting government officials have been registered, in which nine Hindus and 63 Muslims have been named, the police said in a press release.

Four people were injured in the violence

SP was in Paldhi when violence broke out

Meanwhile, Jalgaon SP M Rajkumar said 45 people were arrested in the case. He claimed that the music was stopped while crossing the mosque and resumed after passing it. Incidentally, the SP and other officials were in the village when the violence erupted. The police claimed tensions have been simmering for the past few days, with religious processions being taken to communally sensitive places.