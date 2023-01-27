Lifestyle

Craving Konkani food? Try these mouth-watering vegetarian recipes at home

These Konkani food are flavorful and packed with a subtle taste of coconut

Comprising the coastal areas of Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka, the Konkani region is well-known for its scenic beaches, ancient forts, and some mouth-watering food items. While Konkani cuisine is more about non-vegetarian dishes, you will also find some delicious vegetarian recipes with a unique blend of flavors. This cuisine includes lots of fiery dishes with a hint of coconut. Here are six Konkani dishes.

Sol kadi

Soak kokum in water, salt, and asafoetida for three-four hours. Grind together garlic, chilies, grated coconut, and water, and squeeze the milk out of the paste. Again extract the milk adding to the original extract. Repeat the process two-three times. Add the coconut milk mixture to the kokum water and mix well. Keep aside for an hour. garnish with coriander leaves and serve chilled.

Caldine veg curry

Stir-fry onion in an oil-greased pan. Add tomatoes and stir again. Ground coriander, cumin, garlic, and turmeric with coconut and extract the juice. Add the juice to the pan along with chopped okra and simmer well. Add water to the coconut with all the herbs and again add this juice to the pan. Boil and cook well. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Khatkhate

Soak pigeon peas in water for 30 minutes. Add green peas, dal, and water to a pan, cover, and let it cook for 10 minutes. Add beetroot, raw banana, pumpkin, radish, cucumber, ridge gourd, and raw jackfruit, and cook well. Grind together coconut, tamarind, red chilies, and turmeric powder. Add the paste, salt, jaggery, and flattened triphala to the vegetables and simmer. Serve hot.

Sannas

Sannas are basically fermented warm, soft, and fluffy rice cakes. Grind together pre-soaked rice and coconut water. Mix together lukewarm water, sugar, and yeast. Grind the fresh coconut with coconut water and add this mix to the rice batter. Mix in sugar, salt, and the yeast mixture and let it ferment for four-five hours. Steam the batter for 20-25 minutes and serve hot.

Dali toyi

Saute toor dal and chilies in an oil-greased pressure cooker. Add water and pressure-cook until five whistles. Whisk the dal into a smooth paste. Add water, asafoetida, and salt and mix well until you get a soupy consistency. Saute mustard seeds, dried red chili and curry leaves in coconut oil, pour this tempering over the dal, and mix well. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Adsara polo

Soak rice in water for four hours. Drain and grind the rice along with tender coconut chunks and water. Pour the batter into a bowl and mix well with pepper and salt. Pour one ladleful of the batter on an oil-greased tawa, cover, and cook well on both sides. Remove the dosa and serve hot with coconut chutney and sambar.