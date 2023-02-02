India

Tamil Nadu receives unseasonal rainfall as schools, colleges declare holiday

Feb 02, 2023

Brace for more unseasonal rain in Tamil Nadu, predicts IMD

Due to unseasonal rainfall in numerous parts of Tamil Nadu since Wednesday night, schools and colleges in Nagapattinam were forced to announce a holiday on Thursday. Furthermore, schools in the state's Tiruvarur district also had to announce a holiday amid heavy downpours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted southern Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rainfall for the day.

Depression over Bay of Bengal reason behind heavy downpour: IMD

IMD on Wednesday evening announced that a depression has formed over the southwest part of the Bay of Bengal, approximately 400km away from Tamil Nadu's Karaikal and 80km away from the coast of Sri Lanka. As a result, northwest India is also set to experience "normal rainfall" in February. The weather office also said cold wave days in these parts are less likely.

Depression to move west-southwest and cross Sri Lanka coast: IMD

The Met office, during the early hours of Thursday, took to Twitter and said: "Depression over Southwest BoB lay centered at 2330 IST about 60 km Northeast of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka) and 400 km Southeast of Karaikal (India)." "Very likely to move nearly west-southwest and cross Sri Lanka coast between Batticaloa and Trincomalee around the early morning of 02 Feb," IMD added.

RMC Chennai predicts heavy rain in southern TN

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai: "Under its influence, light to moderate rain is likely at many places over south Tamil Nadu and with at one or two places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 02 February." In its advisory, RMC Chennai also predicted heavy rain on Thursday in some parts of southern Tamil Nadu.

India to receive normal rainfall throughout February: IMD Director-General

IMD has also predicted average to below average minimum temperatures over most parts of the nation, except in northeast and bordering east India. IMD Director-General M Mohapatra said below-normal maximum temperatures are set to persist over most parts of peninsular India during this month. "Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during February 2023 is most likely to be normal," he said.