Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid violent clashes

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 09, 2022, 04:50 pm 1 min read

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Amid the deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from his post on Monday, local media reported. Earlier on Monday, Sri Lankan authorities imposed a nationwide curfew and the Army was deployed in Colombo. This came after a violent clash erupted outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office after reports emerged that Mahinda might offer to step down as the prime minister.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sri Lanka has been reeling under an economic crisis stemming from a foreign exchange shortage leading to a shortage in essential supplies like fuel, food, and medicines.

Protests have been ongoing for days calling on the government and lawmakers to find urgent solutions.

With the mishandling of the situation by top Lankan leadership, the resentment among the people is growing with each passing day.

Army called in 78 people injured in the violence

At least 78 people were injured in the violence on Monday when pro-government groups attacked protesters. Following this, an island-wide curfew was imposed with immediate effect until further notice, local media quoted a police spokesperson as saying. So far, the Rajapaksa brothers had defied calls for their resignation. Meanwhile, President Gotabaya had declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight.