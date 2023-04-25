India

Operation Kaveri to evacuate Indians marooned in violence-hit Sudan

Apr 25, 2023

India launched Operation Kaveri to bring back its nearly 3,000 citizens stranded in Sudan

India on Monday launched Operation Kaveri to bring back its nearly 3,000 citizens stranded in Sudan, which is in turmoil due to a power struggle between the country's army and a paramilitary force. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that around 500 Indians reached Port Sudan and Indian aircraft and ships were on their way to evacuate them.

Why does this story matter?

At least 427 people have been killed since the conflict began on April 15 between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, over the country's transition to civilian rule.

Both warring sides agreed to a three-day ceasefire starting Tuesday after the United States (US) and Saudi Arabia mediated the truce, while several nations attempt to evacuate their citizens.

Muraleedharan to supervise evacuation operations

While addressing a gathering in Kochi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan as the operation's in charge and said a son (Muraleedharan) of Kerala will oversee the evacuation. Last week, Jaishankar discussed the ground situation with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Egypt, and separately with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

India readies IAF, Navy for evacuation

As part of the evacuation operation, India on Sunday stationed the Indian Air Force's two heavy-lift C-130J Super Hercules aircraft across the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. The Navy's vessel INS Sumedha also reached Port Sudan. Notably, on April 15, a 48-year-old man from Kerala's Kannur, Albert Augustine, who worked in a Dal Group company in Sudan, was killed by a stray bullet.

Contingency plans in place: Jaishankar

Why is it named Operation Kaveri?

On the operation being named after the Kaveri, ANI quoted a source as saying, "Rivers reach their destination irrespective of barriers. It's like a mother who will ensure she will bring her children back to safety." Kaveri River originates in Karnataka—which holds elections next month. Reportedly, Jaishankar and Karnataka Congress veteran Siddaramaiah traded barbs over the rescue of 31 Karnataka tribals stranded in Sudan.

France evacuated 5 Indian nationals

France on Monday reportedly evacuated 388 people, including five Indian nationals, belonging to 28 countries in its A400M military aircraft and brought them to its military base in Djibouti. Earlier, Saudi Arabia evacuated three Indian citizens. France and Germany evacuated around 700 people, while over 500 Indonesians reached the port and were awaiting transport to Jeddah. The US evacuated 70 people using six aircraft.