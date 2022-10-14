India

Indian student critical after stabbed in 'racial attack' in Australia

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 14, 2022, 11:51 am 2 min read

Police has arrested one suspect in the case and charged him with attempt to murder while they have not confirmed it as a racial attack.

An Indian student is said to be critical after being stabbed multiple times in an apparent 'racial attack' in Sydney, Australia on October 6, TOI reported. Shubham Garg, 28, from Agra Uttar Pradesh, who is pursuing a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New South Wales, was walking towards his accommodation late at night along the Pacific Highway when assailants attacked him.

Appeal Family seeks help from Government of India

According to reports, Garg's family has requested that External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar get them emergency visas so that they may care for him in Australia. It said that his parents had been attempting for almost a week to obtain an Australian visa but had been unsuccessful. They also claimed the attack was motivated by 'racism.'

Twitter Post 'My brother is critical, he was brutally attacked 11 times'

My brother Shubham Garg, 28,from UP, was brutually attacked in Sydney, Australia 11 times with knife and he is in critical condition.We seek your immediate help in this matter and emergency visa to family member to look after him.@PMOIndia @myogiadityanath @DrSJaishankar — Kavya Garg (@KGARG1205) October 12, 2022

Incident Garg's face, chest and abdomen receive injuries

Garg was stabbed in the face, chest, and abdomen in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at the Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney. Another student Bhuvan Tilani of Delhi, who lives with Garg, informed the police about the entire incident. While Garg's family called it racist attack police were yet to confirm it.

Details Support extended to victim's family

Many people have been offering support, including Congress leader Manish Tewari who has asked Jaishankar for assistance. A well-known Indian-born Australian doctor Yadu Singh also reached out to the Garg family and Australia's High Commissioner to India. Meanwhile, Agra District Magistrate Navneet Chahal said the visa application of the victim's brother is under process, and the administration is coordinating with the External Affairs Ministry.

Action One suspect arrested, charged with attempt to murder

Meanwhile, one suspect, 27-year-old Daniel Norwood was detained and charged with one count of attempted murder, according to The Australia Today. Reports said that Norwood was also denied bail by Hornsby Local Court. He will likely stay in detention until his next court hearing on December 14. He had allegedly stabbed Garg many times when the latter fought the purported robbery attempt.