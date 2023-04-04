India

PM Modi meets Bhutan king amid China's influence over Doklam

PM Narendra Modi meets Bhutan King amid Doklam concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Tuesday. The meeting focussed on strengthening defense and economic ties between the two countries. Wangchuck is on a two-day visit to India, days after Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering's comments that China is a party to the Doklam conflict, which raised concerns in India.

Why does this story matter?

The Bhutan king's visit comes amid growing concerns in India over China's alleged influence over Bhutan.

During his tour to Germany, Tshering stated that China has an equal right to find a solution to the Doklam dispute.

This remark was in reference to Bhutan's growing proximity to China. However, Bhutan made it clear that its position on the border issue conflict remains unchanged.

Modi, Wangchuck covered full spectrum of bilateral cooperation: Foreign Secretary

While detailing the meeting between PM Modi and King Wangchuck, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, "The two leaders covered the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and issues of national statements." "India and Bhutan remain in close touch and coordination relating to our national interests and India has explicitly brought out our position on the demarcation of the (Doklam) trijunction," Kwatra added.

Bhutan is India's strategic partner

Tshering's comments raise concerns because Bhutan is an important strategic partner for India. In recent years, the two countries have made significant headway in bilateral defense and security ties. The strategic links were also bolstered in the aftermath of a 73-day standoff between Indian and Chinese forces at the Doklam tri-junction in 2017. The Doklam region is regarded as strategically significant by India.

What was the Doklam standoff?

On July 18, 2017, Indian soldiers objected to China's attempts to construct a road to the Jampheri ridge in Doklam, a Bhutanese territory claimed by Beijing. This resulted in a confrontation between Indian and Chinese forces after India responded to Bhutan's request for intervention. On August 28, 2017, the Doklam standoff ended with both India and China resolving to withdraw their forces.

EAM S Jaishankar appreciated Bhutan king's vision for Indo-Bhutan relations