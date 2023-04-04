India

Government researching if COVID-19, heart attacks linked: Union health minister

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 04, 2023, 06:34 pm 2 min read

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government has commissioned research to determine if there is a link between COVID-19 and the rise in heart attacks

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government has commissioned research to determine if there is a link between COVID-19 and the rising number of heart attacks. The research is likely to be completed in the next two-three months. He stated that the coronavirus is constantly mutating and that 214 variants of the virus have been identified so far in India.

Why does this story matter?

The coronavirus pandemic ebbed as large populations were vaccinated against the virus. However, a surge in the number of cardiac arrests in all age groups across the world has put a question mark on the efficacy of vaccines.

Although vaccine hesitancy has long been established as a problem, the concerns, in this case, go beyond that as no definitive answer has been provided yet.

Recent surge in cases caused by XBB1.16: Mandaviya

Mandaviya further asserted the need to probe into reports of several young artists and athletes dying of heart attacks while on stage. He also said that the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 infections is caused by the Omicron sub-variant XBB1.16. He said that sub-variants are not too dangerous in the ministry's experience, adding the government is prepared to fight the virus.

So far, vaccines worked on all sub-variants: Mandaviya

Concerning the potential fourth wave, he stated that when a variant is detected, it is identified and isolated, and the effectiveness of vaccines is studied by testing them on the new variants. So far, the vaccines have worked against all identified variants. Recently, a Health Ministry official also said that the XBB1.16 sub-variant doesn't pose a significant risk and is unlikely to increase hospitalizations.

India saw 3,641 fresh cases on Monday

India recorded 3,641 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. As many as 11 deaths were also reported from the virus—three in Maharashtra, and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, including four deaths reconciled by Kerala. As per the Health Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19%.