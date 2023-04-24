India

Patna HC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in Modi surname case

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 24, 2023, 01:26 pm 1 min read

Congress leader and disqualified MP, Rahul Gandhi got interim relief on Monday as the Patna High Court stayed his conviction in the Modi surname case. The court has scheduled the next hearing on May 15 and stayed all proceedings related to the case in lower courts until then. The case in Patna was filed by BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi.

Why does this story matter?

Targeting PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Kolar, Karnataka, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi remarked, "How come all the thieves have the common surname Modi?"

A magistrate court in Gujarat's Surat last month convicted Gandhi for defaming the "entire Modi community". The Assembly elections are scheduled for 2024 but Gandhi can't contest elections until six years of his release.