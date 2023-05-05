India

Dehradun: Students reportedly fined for not attending 'Mann Ki Baat'

Dehradun: Students reportedly fined for not attending 'Mann Ki Baat'

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 05, 2023, 05:52 pm 1 min read

Modi's radio show completed its 100th episode on Sunday

A school in Dehradun allegedly asked its students to either submit a Rs. 100 fine or a medical certificate if they failed to attend the school to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program. The radio show completed its 100th episode on Sunday. Per IANS, the management of GRD Niranjanpur Academy issued an order regarding the fine in its WhatsApp group.

Chief Education Officer issues notice to school

Arif Khan, the national president of the National Association for Parents and Students Rights, wrote to Chief Education Officer Pradeep Kumar to take action against the school. Kumar said that a show-cause notice has been issued to the school. If it doesn't present its stand within three days, then the accusation will be assumed true and action will be taken, he added.