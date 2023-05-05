India

Allow police to complete probe: Anurag Thakur to protesting wrestlers

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 05, 2023, 05:41 pm 2 min read

Anurag Thakur urged wrestlers to allow Delhi Police to complete probe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur﻿ stated on Friday that the Delhi Police were conducting an unbiased probe into the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Furthermore, the union minister requested that the agitating wrestlers allow the investigation to conclude.

Why does this story matter?

Thakur's remarks came after wrestler Vinesh Phogat alleged that the complaints related to sexual harassment against Singh were hushed up by the WFI and the sports minister in the past.

Seven women wrestlers, including a minor girl, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Singh on March 21.

However, the Delhi Police didn't register a First Information Report (FIR) until a week later.

All demands of wrestlers are being met: Thakur

"A demand was there to form a committee and it was constituted, FIR has been registered by Delhi police and Supreme Court also gave its verdict. Delhi Police is conducting a fair investigation," news agency ANI quoted Thakur as saying. "I request the players that their demands are being fulfilled and they should allow the investigation to be completed," he added.

Free elections of WFI taken into consideration, says Thakur

While stating that free and fair elections of the WFI have also been taken into consideration, the 48-year-old asserted that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is working toward it as well. "They asked for a committee which has been already constituted," the BJP leader said on the sidelines of an event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Video of Thakur speaking to media

SC closes proceedings on women wrestlers' plea against WFI chief

On Thursday, the Supreme Court closed the petition of three female wrestlers who leveled sexual harassment allegations against the WFI president. "You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed," stated the bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala, and PS Narasimha.

Details on wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar

The wrestlers resumed their agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar﻿ late last month, demanding action against the WFI chief. They had ended their agitation in January after the Centre assured them that the matter would be probed, and a Wrestling Oversight Committee (WOC) was put together. However, the athletes resumed their protest since the committee's findings weren't made public.