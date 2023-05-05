India

Madhya Pradesh: 6 family members shot dead over land dispute

Madhya Pradesh: 6 family members shot dead over land dispute

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 05, 2023, 04:56 pm 2 min read

Five people were also injured in the incident

At least six family members, including three women, were killed in gunfire after a violent scuffle broke out between two groups in the Lepa village of Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Friday, reported India Today. Reportedly, the two groups were fighting over a pending land dispute. Police said that five people, including four women, were injured in the incident and were rushed to the hospital.

Purported video of the shooting incident

Both groups had issues since 2013

According to reports, the families of Gajendra Singh Tomar and Dhir Singh Tomar have been feuding for a decade. In 2013, a fight between the two groups led to the deaths of Dhir's two family members. Gajendra's family then left the village, and an outside court settlement took place between the two. Recently, Gajendra returned to the village along with his family.

8 suspects identified by police, case registered

Reports said that a clash broke out between the two groups on Friday morning. In a planned attack, Dhir's side first attacked Gajendra's family with sticks before opening fire at them. Police said three victims died on the spot and as many succumbed to injuries later. Eight people who were allegedly involved in the incident have been identified, and a case has been registered.