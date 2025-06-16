Why PM Modi's visit to Cyprus is strategically important
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Cyprus on Sunday, marking the first visit by an Indian PM to the island nation in over two decades.
The move is being interpreted as a diplomatic signal to Turkey, which has been strengthening its ties with Pakistan.
Modi's visit comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Turkey due to Ankara's open support for Islamabad during "Operation Sindoor."
Visit significance
Significance of Modi's 3-nation tour
Modi's visit to Cyprus is part of a three-nation tour that includes Canada for the G7 Summit.
His visit to Cyprus is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and strategic partnerships. The last Indian PM to visit Cyprus was Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002.
Modi will hold talks with President Nikos Christodoulides in the capital, Nicosia, and address business leaders in Limassol during his stay.
Cyprus importance
Cyprus-Turkey relations
Cyprus is located close to Turkey and Syria.
The nation gained independence from the British in 1960. However, in 1974, Turkey invaded Northern Cyprus in reaction to a coup aimed at uniting the island with Greece.
Even when the internationally recognized government regained control of two-thirds of the island, Turkey refused to withdraw its forces.
The remaining one-third of the island's northern area remained under a government remotely controlled by Turkey.
India
The island nation has supported India
By visiting Cyprus, PM Modi's trip can be interpreted as a clear statement of support against Turkish expansionism.
In the past, the island nation has supported India on issues like terrorism and UNSC reforms.
After the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Cyprus condemned the act and said it would raise cross-border terrorism by Pakistan at the European Union level.
Economic corridor
IMEC, EU Council presidency
Cyprus's strategic location also makes it a vital part of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).
The IMEC is expected to enhance trade and connectivity between India and Europe through the Middle East.
Modi's visit is likely to anchor Cyprus more firmly in this economic corridor.
Cyprus will also assume the rotating presidency of the EU Council in 2026, further deepening India-EU collaboration on trade, security, and global governance issues.
Investment and energy
Potential energy partnerships, FDI opportunities
Cyprus is a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, supported by the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between the two countries.
Modi's visit also opens doors for potential energy partnerships, as Cyprus is a key player in Eastern Mediterranean natural gas exploration.
After his visit to Cyprus, PM Modi will attend the G7 Summit in Canada.