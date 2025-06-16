Arnold Schwarzenegger on THAT scene with Carrie-Anne on 'Fubar' S02
What's the story
Hollywood actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carrie-Anne Moss recently revealed that they had to rehearse extensively for their tango scene in the second season of Netflix's action-comedy series Fubar.
"We practiced. We practiced a lot, and she didn't need as much practice as I did, but I really practiced," he told Reuters.
The show premiered on Netflix last Thursday.
Preparedness
First take of the dance scene surprised everyone
Schwarzenegger, who plays CIA operative Luke Brunner in the series, recalled that their first take of the dance scene surprised everyone.
"They just thought we were rehearsing, but they did not know that we were that prepared for the whole thing," he said with a smile.
The show follows Brunner and his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro), both of whom are CIA operatives.
Character dynamics
Brunner meets his ex-lover Nelson in season 2
In the second season, Brunner reunites with the CIA team but faces an unexpected situation when he meets his ex-lover, Greta Nelson (Moss).
Nelson, who is a former East German spy, challenges Brunner in both tango and physical combat.
"Most of my scenes are with Arnold, so we developed this incredible friendship," Moss said about her experience on the show.
On-set anecdotes
'She used secret oil for my ears...': Schwarzenegger joked
Schwarzenegger humorously recalled Moss using what he called "secret oil" on set and applying it behind the ears before a scene.
"Peppermint oil. I'm a big peppermint oil or just essential oil person," Moss clarified.
"It was like some magic power because as soon as she smeared the stuff behind my ears...we were kind of out of the gate doing our scenes in the most perfect way," Schwarzenegger added.