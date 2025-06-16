5 roles that prove Cate Blanchett is Hollywood royalty
What's the story
Cate Blanchett has become one of Hollywood's most respected and talented stars.
Known for her versatility, the Australian actor has played a wide range of roles that have won hearts around the world.
With two Oscars to her name, she continues to shine in every performance.
Her characters stay with us long after the credits roll. Here are five unforgettable roles that show why Blanchett is truly one of the queens of Hollywood.
Regal role
'Elizabeth': A royal transformation
In Elizabeth, Blanchett turned into Queen Elizabeth I, proving her skill of morphing into historical figures with authenticity.
The performance received critical acclaim and established her as a powerhouse actor in Hollywood.
The film's success was furthered by her captivating character sketch of the monarch's complex personality and political acumen.
Classic characterization
'The Aviator': Capturing Katharine Hepburn
In The Aviator, Blanchett stepped into the shoes of Katharine Hepburn, and it was honestly like watching the legendary actor herself.
Blanchett delivered a nuanced and respectful performance, earning her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
It was a testament to her ability to bring real-life personalities to life on screen.
Contemporary challenge
'Blue Jasmine': A modern tragedy
Blanchett's role in Blue Jasmine highlighted her knack for performing modern-day characters with nuance and empathy.
As a socialite experiencing a personal crisis, she gave a searing performance that struck a chord with audiences.
Her performance in the movie won her several awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actress.
Emotional exploration
'Carol': Exploring complex relationships
In Carol, Blanchett dived into the complexities of love and identity through the character of Carol Aird.
Her performance was so subtle and emotionally rich that it perfectly captured the nuances of human relationships.
The film was critically acclaimed for its storytelling and performances, cementing Blanchett's place as a talented actor.
Dynamic departure
'Thor: Ragnarok': Embracing villainy
In Thor: Ragnarok, Blanchett took on the role of Hela, moving away from her usual dramatic roles into the world of superheroes.
Her portrayal was charismatic and intense, bringing depth to Marvel's cinematic universe.
This role was yet another testament to her versatility as an actor who can do well across genres.