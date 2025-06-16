What's the story

Cate Blanchett has become one of Hollywood's most respected and talented stars.

Known for her versatility, the Australian actor has played a wide range of roles that have won hearts around the world.

With two Oscars to her name, she continues to shine in every performance.

Her characters stay with us long after the credits roll. Here are five unforgettable roles that show why Blanchett is truly one of the queens of Hollywood.